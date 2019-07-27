Illumina (ILMN) Stake Has Lifted by Lumina Fund Management Llc; Lincoln National Boosted Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $692,658 as Share Value Declined

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 6,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN SEEKING ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT OF FRENCH-GERMAN MARITIME SURVEILLANCE AIRCRAFT

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $300.9. About 909,601 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,060 shares to 8,315 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,754 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Yorktown Mgmt And Research Com has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 215,191 were reported by Royal London Asset Ltd. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 7.83% or 255,125 shares. Keystone Planning accumulated 2.67% or 14,208 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 662,146 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sky Gp Ltd Llc owns 942 shares. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7.38 million shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation stated it has 8,461 shares. 1,445 are owned by Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Papp L Roy And reported 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 11,919 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm invested 1.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hikari has 2.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,900 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.41 million activity. deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854. 124 shares were sold by Dadswell Charles, worth $34,734 on Friday, February 1. 1,000 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares with value of $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 94,360 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 7,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 53,364 were reported by Pggm Invs. Eqis Mgmt reported 8,682 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 14,891 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Company owns 10,701 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Blue Fincl has 0.2% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,235 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 33,555 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Df Dent reported 419,954 shares. Amer And Mngmt Company holds 0.03% or 350 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Homrich And Berg reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Numerixs Invest has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 400 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

