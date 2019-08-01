Illumina (ILMN) Shares Declined While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $16.43 Million; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Holding Boosted by P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Smartphones are Powered by IDT® Wireless Charging Chipsets; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrms IDT ‘BB-‘ Rtng; Outlook Rvsd To Pos From Stble; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $299.38. About 1.54 million shares traded or 34.54% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 235,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $32.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Things Illumina’s Management Just Said That You’ll Really Want to Know – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: Illumina Issues a Warning, Colgate-Palmolive Makes an Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) reported 0.05% stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 10.78 million shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 13,310 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 3,978 are owned by Majedie Asset Limited. South State has 12,196 shares. Global Thematic Partners Ltd holds 2.44% or 168,922 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd has 0.08% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Reilly Fin Advisors Limited reported 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability reported 2,446 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 403,564 are owned by Tcw Group Inc Inc. Private Advisor Gp Limited Co stated it has 6,397 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 471,292 shares. 28 were accumulated by Ent Financial.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity. Shares for $969,078 were sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Tuesday, February 12. deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854. On Friday, February 1 EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 1,000 shares.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 432,215 shares to 267,785 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).