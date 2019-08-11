Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Stake

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 36,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 928,492 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.47 million, up from 891,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.65M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Regions Fincl invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Signaturefd holds 518 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 34,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Chevy Chase Trust has 0.61% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.50 million shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1,500 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,177 shares. Tekla Mngmt Limited Co holds 237,514 shares. 47,300 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford has invested 5.43% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Art Ltd has invested 0.28% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina News: Why ILMN Stock Is Plummeting – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Sequencing Products Drive Illumina’s (ILMN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exch (NYSE:ICE) by 1.04M shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $202.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,954 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Hovnanian’s stock tumbles after disclosure of NYSE delisting notice – MarketWatch” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.