Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Its Stake; Sankaty Advisors Has Cut Its Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake by $1.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 38,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.34M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $6.67 during the last trading session, reaching $281.9. About 335,985 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 43,464 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15B and $71.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 739,284 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $544.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 413,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).