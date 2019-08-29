Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Truenorth Has Trimmed Its Holding by $696,260; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Jolley Asset Management Lowered Position by $319,166

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.44M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

Truenorth Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc sold 2,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 10,690 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 12,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $285.94. About 367,272 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments has 0.08% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 53,364 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 613,027 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.02% or 1,739 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 35,444 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Aristeia Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.2% or 11,600 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp stated it has 67,828 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 30,487 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 400 shares. Hartford Financial Mngmt reported 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wendell David Assoc Inc holds 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 825 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Massachusetts-based Fernwood Invest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wellington Mngmt Group Llp invested in 0.04% or 573,858 shares. Sei Invests Communication holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 186,174 shares. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 0.09% or 6,668 shares.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 67% – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect from Illumina Earnings After Preliminary Results Tanked ILMN Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36 million and $257.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,205 shares to 23,303 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiduciary Claymore Engry Inf (FMO) by 272,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.