Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Cut Its Holding by $504,160; Leonard Green Partners LP Holding in Cintas (CTAS) Has Upped by $1.19 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $268.12. About 223,133 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 36,475 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, down from 37,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $305.5. About 260,262 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,277 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.1% stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Winfield Associates Incorporated owns 1,865 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 105,846 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.49% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 684 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. Next Fincl Gru Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,149 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 510 shares. Johnson Fin Grp owns 80 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 6,980 shares. Texas Yale Cap, Florida-based fund reported 1,823 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.05% or 227,659 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt stated it has 42,190 shares.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 54.17 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina: How Cheap Can You Buy It? – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illumina A Long-Term Buy, With Caveats – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Biosciences and Illumina extend merger deadline to March 31, 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cintas Fails To Make It To My Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas: Another Cheap Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 1,132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 3.68% stake. Next Financial Gp stated it has 2,298 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company has 0.31% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Qs Investors invested in 0% or 971 shares. Sun Life Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 68 shares. Old National Natl Bank In reported 15,737 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Davis holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,200 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 4,598 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). D E Shaw And Company holds 8,476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson holds 0.02% or 1,990 shares. Toth Advisory reported 340 shares.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 8.75M shares to 9.98M shares, valued at $263.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 802,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.