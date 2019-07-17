Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Riverpark Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $531,030 as Stock Price Rose; As Idex (IEX) Stock Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Trimmed Position by $531,822

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, up from 24,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $302.3. About 1.84 million shares traded or 64.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,091 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $168.36. About 315,402 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 11.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDEX Fire & Safety Unites Brands; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 999 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 7,800 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 127,145 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn accumulated 0.03% or 1,133 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The New York-based Van Eck Associates has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 1,255 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsr accumulated 50 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 23,168 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Essex Management Ltd Com has invested 0.69% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oz Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 5,208 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Ser reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gilder Gagnon Howe Company reported 0.35% stake.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 54,210 shares to 101,930 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,664 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. Shares for $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. $34,734 worth of stock was sold by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1. deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oppenheimer likes Fate Therapeutics in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Illumina (ILMN) Now – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Facebook Faces New Crypto Criticism; Illumina’s Revenue Falls Short – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 6.43% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.4 per share. IEX’s profit will be $112.80 million for 28.25 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.47% EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 94,900 shares to 309,742 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 309,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 889,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).