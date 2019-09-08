Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $442,370; Holder Exchange Capital Management Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 106.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 6,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,899 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 6,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.40M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 1,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 16,514 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35M shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares to 11,409 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,339 shares to 166,363 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.