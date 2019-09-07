Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Cut Its Holding by $3.82 Million; Mobile Mini (MINI) Holding Has Boosted by Credit Suisse Ag

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 12,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 658,211 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.85 million, down from 670,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35M shares traded or 15.42% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 42.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 12,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 40,723 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 28,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 169,152 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97B and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 21,938 shares to 55,757 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc (Call) by 913,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,100 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $214.56M for 47.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 15,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc. by 3,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).