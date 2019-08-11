Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position; Targa Res (TRGP) Shareholder Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $432,919

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 10,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 119,006 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 108,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 2.86 million shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Illumina, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mnuchin Opens To Libra, Tesla Closes Above $250; Goldman Beats, Confirming Charts, Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Illumina down 15% after hours on softer guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illumina Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corporation owns 1,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 518 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 948 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 220 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth invested in 94 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 11,150 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Cap Ltd has 0.32% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 21,694 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Guardian holds 0% or 18 shares. Utd Advisers Llc owns 38,201 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs holds 83,871 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Connable Office holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 986 shares. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,715 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 255,000 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $47.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Announces Grand Prix NGL Pipeline is Fully In-Service to Mont Belvieu – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 200,446 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 13,691 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 59,524 shares in its portfolio. American Group Inc owns 9,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.27M shares. Starr Interest Co owns 83,057 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.59% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 8,208 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Com Incorporated reported 58,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital invested in 0.02% or 10,784 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 12,726 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 58,916 shares.