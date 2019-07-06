Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $16.43 Million as Share Price Rose; Scge Management LP Upped Ringcentral (RNG) Holding

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40 million, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 368,833 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $378.23. About 599,633 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.13 million activity. The insider Shmunis Vladimir sold $3.42M. 5,841 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares with value of $509,796 were sold by Sipes David. Michelle McKenna sold 2,000 shares worth $206,884. On Monday, January 7 Dhruv Mitesh sold $238,632 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 2,766 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 328,439 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 27,218 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 77,090 shares. Sei Investments reported 17,313 shares stake. Falcon Point Cap has 3,228 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Polar Llp holds 0.33% or 331,865 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 719 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.05% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 221,305 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 3,109 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 27,259 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Stephens Inv Mngmt Gru Llc invested in 103,265 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 141,908 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 0% or 1,976 shares. Cibc Asset holds 2,500 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $71.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80 million for 67.54 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $4.39 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Dadswell Charles sold $34,734. Shares for $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A.