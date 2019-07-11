Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding by $16.43 Million; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Increased Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $13.95 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $372.7. About 1.12 million shares traded or 19.78% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 36,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 194,960 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.36M, up from 158,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $352.3. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $203.32M for 66.55 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. deSouza Francis A also sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 124 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $71.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 630,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.