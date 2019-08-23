Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Cqs Cayman LP Decreased Position by $1.19 Million; Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $304,290

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 3,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 8,407 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 12,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $288.58. About 449,717 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 186,830 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.49 million, up from 185,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 49.50 million shares to 53.50M shares, valued at $75.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 630,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Illumina, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Soft guidance pressures Illumina, down 2% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 76,098 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,230 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Orbimed Advsrs Lc holds 227,300 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com Limited has 3,545 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 132,100 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 4,683 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cornerstone Advsrs, Washington-based fund reported 519 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa, a France-based fund reported 83,871 shares. 480,306 were accumulated by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 6,792 shares in its portfolio. Choate Inv owns 1,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 1,650 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 61 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda holds 63,334 shares. Corsair Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Covington Inv Advisors holds 2.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 33,451 shares. Viking Fund Limited Co, a North Dakota-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Dsc Advisors Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,133 shares. Moreover, Kingfisher Capital Lc has 3.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,692 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,455 shares. City Tru Fl holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,243 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 73,208 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Saturna Cap has invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 144,670 shares. Hikari Tsushin holds 1.39% or 33,145 shares. Community Finance Svcs Group Inc Lc holds 36,456 shares.