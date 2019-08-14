Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Declined; Wns (Holdings) LTD Sponsored (WNS) Share Value Rose While Diamond Hill Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.18 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 3,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 70,325 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85 million, down from 73,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $8.92 during the last trading session, reaching $285.07. About 848,439 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored (WNS) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 22,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The hedge fund held 244,979 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, down from 267,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wns (Holdings) Ltd. Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $62. About 124,869 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,490 shares to 239,780 shares, valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora accumulated 16 shares. South Dakota Invest Council has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,000 shares. Td Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested in 0% or 432,741 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation invested in 27,523 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.06% stake. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc owns 700 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.09% or 247,536 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Inc has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 105,845 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp owns 80 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 88,666 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 47,753 shares to 502,152 shares, valued at $109.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN).