Illumina (ILMN) Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Raised Stake by $2.79 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Raised Its Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) by $19.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.28M, up from 755,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 443,176 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $9.16 during the last trading session, reaching $272.18. About 1.38 million shares traded or 21.32% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 166,030 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $179.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 99,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).