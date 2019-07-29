Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Rose While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $16.43 Million Its Stake; Shufro Rose & Co Increases Stake in Borgwarner (BWA)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 563,857 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $302.32. About 250,883 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Tuesday, February 12. deSouza Francis A also sold $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 124 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 373 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Girard Ptnrs owns 8,119 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Co accumulated 718 shares. Chem Comml Bank owns 2,216 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 28,994 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd has 350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tirschwell & Loewy accumulated 23,530 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 93,351 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Co has 30,919 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.65% or 31,119 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Cibc World Inc has 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,816 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 3,812 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $89.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 555,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 24,900 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $82,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 48,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 644,698 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).