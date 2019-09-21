Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Declined While Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lowered Its Holding; Chimerix (CMRX) Stock Rose While Opaleye Management Raised Holding by $2.04 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.99M market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 341,865 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 8,702 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 16,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.07 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8,372 shares to 9,287 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 80,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bank & Trust. Brown Advisory accumulated 215,471 shares. Wafra accumulated 33,712 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jennison Assoc Llc holds 5.98M shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 622 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 75,441 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 19,465 shares. Bluestein R H has 1,850 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 180,736 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Next Group stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 54.89 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $64,800 was made by DEMSKI MARTHA J on Tuesday, May 28. $87,678 worth of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A.

