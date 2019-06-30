Illumina (ILMN) Position Upped by Trillium Asset Management Llc; Carlson Capital Management Lowered Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $2.06 Million as Shares Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 7,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,962 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01M, up from 50,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $11.65 during the last trading session, reaching $368.15. About 750,056 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 16.44 million shares traded or 204.76% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Intll Ltd Ca invested in 3,369 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.35% or 1.93M shares. 211,395 are held by Bokf Na. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 27,633 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 11,183 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,025 shares. 6,900 were reported by Colonial Tru Advsrs. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 2.17% or 2.95 million shares. 15,115 are owned by Mcdaniel Terry And. 1.60M were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Brown Management Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 11,937 shares. Moreover, Cidel Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hollencrest Capital Management invested 0.04% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri invested in 0.95% or 108,164 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,603 shares to 729,300 shares, valued at $29.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 69,258 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 34,898 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity has invested 0.35% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bluestein R H reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 35,564 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 160,249 shares. Riverpark Mngmt Lc holds 1.85% or 26,129 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Fin Counselors has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Guardian Cap LP has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Aviva Public Lc accumulated 55,493 shares. Live Your Vision Lc holds 0% or 10 shares. Franklin Resource owns 1.57 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 4,092 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 94 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 44,014 shares to 64,179 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 86,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,982 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $5.31 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $879,994 was sold by deSouza Francis A. Shares for $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1.