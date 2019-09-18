Illumina (ILMN) Position Maintained by Cambridge Financial Group Inc; Richard Bernstein Advisors Boosted Its Holding in Alliant Energy (LNT) by $2.88 Million as Valuation Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 108.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 58,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 112,800 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, up from 54,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 409,760 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 14/05/2018 – Mackenzie Financial Corporation Buys 1.3% of Alliant Energy; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 30/05/2018 – Alliant Energy investing in renewables to keep costs low for customers; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant Holdings B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY SEES FY EPS $2.04 TO $2.18, EST. $2.11

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 110 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 18,470 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80B, up from 18,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $301.02. About 368,297 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 550 shares to 36,788 shares, valued at $7.53 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,556 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 24,530 shares to 19,817 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,552 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.