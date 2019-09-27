Illumina (ILMN) Position Maintained by Biondo Investment Advisors Llc; Covey Capital Advisors Has Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $1.84 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 89.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 13,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 28,090 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 14,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $129.11. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – CHAPEK SERVED AS CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY PARKS AND RESORTS, SINCE 2015; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 57,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.29 million, up from 55,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $299.76. About 423,687 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.