Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Rose While Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Raised Position by $2.79 Million; Cim Trimmed Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding by $459,370

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $375.12. About 626,036 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $9.26 during the last trading session, reaching $748.8. About 531,711 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Supply Chain, Food Safety, Technology, HR; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.41 million activity. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110.

