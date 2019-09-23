Illumina (ILMN) Market Value Declined While Edgewood Management Has Upped Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Holder American National Insurance Company Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 46,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 4.16M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 billion, up from 4.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 1.79M shares traded or 44.36% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 28,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 144,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.95 million, down from 173,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Lawmakers on two continents are demanding answers from Facebook on Cambridge Analytica data misuse; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS TESTING A CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL DESIGNED FOR CREATORS; 03/05/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY ASKS FACEBOOK FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY, CONTROL FOR USERS, AND STRICT “PRIVACY BY DEFAULT” ON ENTIRE FACEBOOK SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Tech companies to be forced to give police overseas data under EU proposal; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 21/03/2018 – Techonomy CEO Says Facebook Is Truly Broken (Video); 22/03/2018 – In Shadow of Facebook, Cashless Sweden Fears Data Privacy Risks; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,702 shares to 138,229 shares, valued at $27.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 832,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).