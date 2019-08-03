Illumina (ILMN) Market Valuation Declined While Lumina Fund Management Has Raised Its Stake; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Position by $582,435

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 10.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 2,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% . The institutional investor held 22,365 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, down from 25,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $243.12. About 238,445 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 19/03/2018 – EVEREST RE SAYS IT WILL INVEST IN HUDSON STRUCTURED FUNDS; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q Net $210.3M; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 11/04/2018 – EVEREST RE SEES 1Q NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES $100M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 05/03/2018 Everest Re Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 878,531 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,467 shares to 33,770 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 14,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $370,389 activity. HARTZBAND MERYL D also bought $121,155 worth of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Pcl has invested 0.04% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 7,913 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0.34% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 145,614 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has 0.04% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 0% or 218 shares. Nfc Invs Llc accumulated 12,000 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested in 38,880 shares. The United Kingdom-based Polar Llp has invested 0.26% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 22,918 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 1,050 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt Company reported 0.4% stake. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Geode Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 27 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp owns 0.02% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 152 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 2,831 shares. Hartford Inv invested in 0.16% or 17,993 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 685,377 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 490,745 are owned by Swiss National Bank. Mackay Shields Lc has 0.5% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Lc reported 0.35% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.69% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 17,931 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Moreover, Cutter And Com Brokerage Inc has 0.66% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 7,500 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jennison Assoc Lc invested in 5.68M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 5,580 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Axa stated it has 323,219 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

