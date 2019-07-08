Illumina (ILMN) Holding Upped by Biondo Investment Advisors Llc; Focused Investors Lifted Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $404,000

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15M, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 5.49 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Anderson Says Dollar Should Be Lower Than It Is (Video); 26/04/2018 – JPMORGAN POSTPONES BANXICO RATE CUT FORECAST TO 2Q19 FROM 4Q18; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,178 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 51,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $374.8. About 586,690 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6,053 shares to 149,675 shares, valued at $35.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,568 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). The Massachusetts-based Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.63% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 68,450 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Opus Point Prns Mgmt Ltd Company holds 4,675 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 6,427 shares. Sivik Ltd Llc holds 1.43% or 12,500 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jane Street Gp reported 0.01% stake. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited reported 36,224 shares. New Amsterdam Limited Liability Co Ny reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 2,559 are held by Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc). D E Shaw Co has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 1,212 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S also sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $1.00 million worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Wednesday, January 23.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96 million were sold by Scher Peter. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21,100 shares to 652,600 shares, valued at $187.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.92M are held by Principal Fincl Inc. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,841 shares. Albert D Mason owns 2,082 shares. 162,789 were reported by Credit Agricole S A. Rathbone Brothers Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 307,566 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 1.98% or 44,000 shares. Fagan Inc holds 67,269 shares. Lenox Wealth has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,835 shares. Gyroscope Capital Group Inc Ltd invested in 12,089 shares. 261.16 million were accumulated by Vanguard Gp. Apriem Advsr owns 78,721 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 0.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loomis Sayles Lp accumulated 25,675 shares. Bartlett Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 226,438 shares.