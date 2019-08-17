Illumina (ILMN) Holding Maintained by Lumina Fund Management Llc; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Raised Its Position in Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) by $433,088 as Stock Value Rose

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 4,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 83,490 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, up from 79,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 747,701 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 863,337 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc reported 894,294 shares stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 0% stake. Amp Cap Ltd holds 29,422 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) or 271,332 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 15,942 shares. 9,460 are held by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,135 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Century Inc accumulated 0.15% or 1.45 million shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.51% or 75,742 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.08% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 3,635 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested in 0% or 32 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division holds 0% or 44 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 506 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc reported 3,730 shares.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 21,234 shares to 149,268 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,253 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.