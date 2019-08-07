Illumina (ILMN) Holding Held by Lumina Fund Management Llc; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $751,275

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $291.94. About 813,675 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 31,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office reported 4,805 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 95 shares. Cookson Peirce & Comm, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,325 shares. Pension Serv owns 163,929 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Llc holds 1.23% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 36,224 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 0.02% stake. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Carmignac Gestion reported 1.57% stake. Kingfisher Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,565 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2.63M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,747 shares stake. Puzo Michael J reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Republic Mgmt holds 15,624 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc stated it has 80 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Oh stated it has 258,599 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Bancorporation Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited stated it has 16,987 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Davenport & has invested 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alexandria Limited Company has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.99% or 66,175 shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,219 shares. Markston Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6.94% or 311,653 shares. Sandhill Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.16% or 5,906 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Comm accumulated 195,950 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Management Inc stated it has 1,865 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rothschild Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 5.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weik Cap Mgmt has 7,400 shares. Athena Capital Advsr reported 0.85% stake.