Illumina (ILMN) Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Position by $4.55 Million; As Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Shares Declined, Lathrop Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $660,958

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 125,872 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, down from 132,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 392,682 shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 104,458 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.45M, up from 89,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 773,446 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 5,261 shares to 68,957 shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 13,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pnc Financial Serv Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 307,310 shares. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management invested in 0.93% or 24,371 shares. Lord Abbett And Commerce Ltd Llc owns 0.22% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 681,665 shares. Northern accumulated 514,014 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 42,771 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.03% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Oppenheimer And Incorporated stated it has 14,265 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 20 are held by Farmers Savings Bank. Benjamin F Edwards Comm invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 1.33 million were reported by Principal Grp Incorporated. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 5,312 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd reported 969,405 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) or 983 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 641,395 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.13 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 27,078 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.27% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pinnacle Partners Inc accumulated 1,133 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Qs Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 6,214 shares. Notis owns 0.92% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 6,168 shares. Tekla Cap Llc holds 3% or 237,514 shares. 2,559 are owned by Tower Capital Limited (Trc). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 28,227 shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 3,097 shares. Bessemer Group owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 2,406 shares. Trillium Asset Management Lc owns 57,962 shares. 18 were accumulated by Capital Guardian. Park Avenue Secs owns 724 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1,540 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Family Mngmt has 6,742 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.

