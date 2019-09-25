Illumina (ILMN) Holder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Cut Position; As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shares Rose, Qci Asset Management Lowered by $4.23 Million Its Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc. (ILMN) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 36,475 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.43 million, down from 37,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $300.59. About 544,614 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 140,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56 million, down from 170,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 4.82M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 53.30 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

