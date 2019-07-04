Illumina (ILMN) Holder Riverpark Capital Management Raised Stake; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Position

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 6.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 648,571 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 24,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $4.39 million activity. $977,460 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by FLATLEY JAY T. Shares for $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1. 3,000 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $848,854 on Friday, February 1.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 38,365 shares to 230,386 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,703 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 439,287 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Fred Alger Incorporated accumulated 610,643 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). American Research Management Company owns 350 shares. Legal General Public Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 880,872 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv invested 0.96% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc Inc reported 57,901 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Markel has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Everence Capital Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 3,249 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 21,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Howland Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 3,097 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 244,969 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. California-based Reilly Finance Llc has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 42,943 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 250,887 shares. Raymond James & Associate owns 32,548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 80,220 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp invested in 10,860 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 8,003 shares. Franklin Resources owns 0.03% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 3.20M shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 1.25M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Pcl owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 11,732 shares. 10 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. American International reported 0% stake. Parametric Associates invested in 14,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 487,044 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by TAHL CINDY, worth $400,000 on Monday, January 7.