Illumina (ILMN) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Lifted Its Position by $1.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Rex Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by $425,000

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 95.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 3,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $374.4. About 316,099 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 308,282 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T also sold $969,078 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares. Dadswell Charles had sold 124 shares worth $34,734. The insider EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 16,514 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wms Ltd Limited Liability Company, Maryland-based fund reported 850 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 410,806 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 10,105 were accumulated by Sit Inv Associate. Metropolitan Life Ins has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Captrust Advsrs reported 185 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca holds 23,383 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation owns 9,742 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Utd Amer Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sivik Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.43% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 12,300 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Limited stated it has 1.92% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kentucky Retirement Systems has 6,427 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. De Burlo Gru Incorporated holds 10,233 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.