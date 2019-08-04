Illumina (ILMN) Holder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Raised Position by $1.05 Million; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose, Holder Winslow Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 300,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.49M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 95.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 3,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 1.05 million shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 1,022 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 39,080 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 69,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Anderson Hoagland Communication has 11,415 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 7,939 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management, California-based fund reported 3,135 shares. Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 8,407 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Hawaiian State Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 280 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 0.16% or 17,993 shares. Roundview Cap Llc has invested 0.18% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Temasek Hldgs (Private) Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp owns 10,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 286,023 shares to 11.15 million shares, valued at $1.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 340,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas stated it has 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited reported 0.43% stake. 36,293 are owned by Forte Capital Ltd Liability Com Adv. Sandhill Capital Prns Lc stated it has 94,859 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. 211,099 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Rhumbline Advisers reported 883,266 shares stake. Bailard stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fincl Bank Of The West has 10,788 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,271 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 10,891 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 191,421 shares in its portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 0.92% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 70,063 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.34% or 2,278 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 243,809 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio.