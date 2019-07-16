Illumina (ILMN) Holder Lumina Fund Management Lifted Position; Oneok (OKE) Market Valuation Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Upped Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 1.49M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $302.29. About 3.52 million shares traded or 219.05% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. FLATLEY JAY T sold $1.00M worth of stock or 3,300 shares. deSouza Francis A had sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854 on Friday, February 1. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of stock or 124 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0.09% or 471,292 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP invested in 410,806 shares or 0.3% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 61,570 shares stake. Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Weiss Multi accumulated 6,000 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 37 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.14% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Tiverton Asset Llc has 0.41% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Manchester Cap Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Korea Investment Corp has 183,852 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il has invested 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.22% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 129,925 are held by Nordea Investment Management. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 69,500 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares to 10.67M shares, valued at $248.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 48,011 shares. Pitcairn Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,630 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 1.03M shares. Korea Invest owns 127,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il invested in 0.05% or 20,807 shares. Diversified has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Benjamin F Edwards And Com reported 56,103 shares. Horan Cap Advisors Limited reported 50 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 2.91 million shares. Everett Harris And Ca has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Carroll Assoc holds 347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Tru LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Illinois-based North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fmr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 229,823 shares.