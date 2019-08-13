Illumina (ILMN) Holder Lumina Fund Management Has Increased Its Position by $465,000; Boston Partners Decreased Amc Networks (AMCX) Position by $12.13 Million; Stock Declined

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 216,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 626,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.54 million, down from 842,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.88. About 357,563 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SEES IMPROVEMENT IN 2Q ADVERTISING REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company's stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $290.34. About 746,943 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

