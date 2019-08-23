Illumina (ILMN) Holder Lpl Financial Increased Stake by $486,390; Five9 (FIVN) Position Has Raised by G2 Investment Partners Management Llc

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 1,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 19,934 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, up from 18,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $281.5. About 474,344 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 54.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 86,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 247,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 160,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 38,189 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 02/05/2018 – FIVE9, REPORTS $200M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 66,605 shares to 115,049 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 339,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,482 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9 -9% on another reported exec departure – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “72 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Five9 Is Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Illumina, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) ROE Of 20% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 67% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 3,300 shares to 42,539 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 19,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83M shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ).