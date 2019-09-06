Illumina (ILMN) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Lowered Stake by $16.43 Million; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $2.92 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 9,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,715 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $386.65. About 619,440 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 11/04/2018 – MTU Signs $135 Million Contracts With Lockheed Martin; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Gets $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Pact; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 05/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch: Lockheed Martin Outlook Revised to Positive From Stable; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 18/05/2018 – Sikorsky and Canada’s DND Receive AHS International Award for Successful CH-148 Cyclone Helicopter Shipboard Tests

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.26M shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2,470 shares to 9,771 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 194,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 83,243 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 236,779 shares. Hills Bank & Com has 0.14% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Provise Management Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 2,187 shares. First Fin Financial Bank holds 0.38% or 8,230 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,022 shares stake. Farmers Tru reported 2,961 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc owns 48,519 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 584 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 4,325 shares. Smith Salley Assocs owns 0.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,607 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability has 25,548 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moneta Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Taurus Asset Limited Liability stated it has 823 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.22 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $214.56 million for 47.87 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $71.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

