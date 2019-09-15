Illumina (ILMN) Holder American Century Companies Has Lifted Position by $57.81 Million as Share Price Declined; Koshinski Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $668,040 as Share Value Declined

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 157,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 972,968 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $358.20 million, up from 815,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $300.91. About 1.26M shares traded or 2.18% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,398 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 30,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT AFFIRMS OFFICE AUTHORITY TO INVESTIGATE XOM; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 29/03/2018 – EXXON CLIMATE CHANGE RETALIATION SUIT TOSSED OUT; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 65,958 shares to 1.88 million shares, valued at $98.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.59 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.