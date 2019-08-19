Illinois Tool Works (Put) (ITW) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Has Boosted Holding by $357,500 as Share Value Declined; As Ctrip.Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Prudential Plc Has Cut Its Stake by $3.75 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 87,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 1.87M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.85M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.53. About 2.87M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Put) (ITW) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 50,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28M, up from 48,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $150.22. About 926,262 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ) by 44,900 shares to 282,200 shares, valued at $39.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,740 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 452 are owned by Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 3.66M shares. Verity Asset Mngmt invested in 2,165 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Llc stated it has 2,566 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0.05% or 459,643 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Alpha Windward Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,993 shares. Stadion Money Llc accumulated 6,927 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 13,197 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement System. 19 were accumulated by Jcic Asset. Boston Research & holds 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 2,670 shares. The Indiana-based Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt has invested 0.47% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Foster And Motley invested in 4,582 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bamco has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 250 shares stake.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 13,439 shares to 117,829 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 110,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).