Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to pay $1.07 on Oct 9, 2019; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Decreased By $10.12 Million Its Royal Bank Cda (RY) Holding

Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) is expected to pay $1.07 on Oct 9, 2019. (NYSE:ITW) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $1.07 dividend. Illinois Tool Works Inc’s current price of $155.06 translates into 0.69% yield. Illinois Tool Works Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 2, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.10M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Royal Bank Cda (RY) stake by 0.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 128,130 shares as Royal Bank Cda (RY)’s stock declined 0.35%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 17.21M shares with $1.37B value, down from 17.34M last quarter. Royal Bank Cda now has $116.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.31. About 1.17M shares traded or 26.56% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/05/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $140; 09/04/2018 – VISTRA ENERGY CORP VST.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA QTRLY PERSONAL & COMMERCIAL BANKING NET INCOME OF $1,459 MLN INCREASED $99 MLN OR 7% FROM LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 07/03/2018 – RBC’S LINDSAY PATRICK DISCLOSES ETF LAUNCH IN TORONTO; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q ADJ CASH EPS C$2.10, EST. C$2.05; 06/04/2018 – RBC chief remains hopeful of good NAFTA outcome; 16/03/2018 – RBC’s Mark Mahaney said that Snap’s work on its advertising marketplace and interface are necessary changes that could drive engagement; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS SEEING MORE BALANCED PRICING IN THE CANADIAN HOUSING MARKET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold Illinois Tool Works Inc. shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 385,764 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 11,682 shares. Pggm Invs owns 133,254 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 0.27% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 7,733 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 5,410 shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,925 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Moreover, Westfield Cap Mgmt Communications Ltd Partnership has 0.78% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 690,169 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 25,343 shares. Tru Company Of Virginia Va has invested 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3,849 shares. Monarch Management invested 0.11% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny stated it has 1,533 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Inc reported 2,126 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -6.92% below currents $155.06 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 26 by Northcoast. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, July 29. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ITW in report on Monday, March 25 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. JP Morgan upgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Friday, April 26 to “Neutral” rating.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $50.16 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 20.82 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52B for 11.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “RBC (TSX:RY) Wants You to Rethink Your Savings Plan – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Hold-Forever Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Is Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) a Cheap Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) and CIBC (TSX:CM) Prove Canada’s Big Banks Stocks Are Resilient – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 23, 2019.