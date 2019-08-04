Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stock Price Declined While Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lifted by $131.03 Million Its Stake; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose While Cadinha & Co Has Lowered by $7.45 Million Its Position

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 913 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 4,719 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $677.25M, up from 3,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 1.74 million shares traded or 29.98% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 13,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 23,015 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13M, down from 36,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $10.35 during the last trading session, reaching $513.6. About 708,246 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 4,918 shares to 189,061 shares, valued at $9.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Incorporated (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,028 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset LP accumulated 0.02% or 1,410 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com invested in 552,493 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,295 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Limited Co invested in 104,924 shares or 2.61% of the stock. 85,311 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Lmr Prns Llp has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gw Henssler And Associate stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ashfield Partners Lc stated it has 26,668 shares. M&T Fincl Bank owns 63,503 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 224 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department stated it has 370 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust holds 127,942 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny has 0.07% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,703 shares. 13,197 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,501 shares to 119,003 shares, valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 5,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.50 million activity. MOHR MARSHALL had sold 7,500 shares worth $3.94M on Tuesday, February 5. $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.03% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1832 Asset Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 584 were reported by Psagot House. The New York-based Samlyn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alps Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.11% or 22,671 shares. 21,448 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Raymond James Na invested in 0.03% or 870 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Canandaigua Fincl Bank And holds 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,923 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 4,157 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation reported 0.37% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Smith Salley And Associate has 1,728 shares.

