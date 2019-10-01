Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stock Declined While Moreno Evelyn V Has Lowered Its Position; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Regentatlantic Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.03 Million

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 1,780 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268,000, down from 4,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 514,723 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 9,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 77,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, down from 87,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.69. About 878,047 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 19.36 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,785 shares to 63,680 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 873 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 150,210 are held by Guinness Asset Management Limited. Segment Wealth Management Llc has 0.14% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 4,668 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 1.03 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.18% or 92,672 shares. Voya Inv Lc holds 0.04% or 123,037 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Co reported 2,663 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 5,506 shares. Personal Advisors accumulated 0.44% or 285,173 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 2,577 shares. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs invested in 2.52% or 56,050 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Glenview State Bank Dept stated it has 0.28% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,233 shares to 6,655 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 13,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

