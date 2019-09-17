Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stake Has Increased by Confluence Investment Management Llc; Arizona State Retirement System Has Decreased Clorox Company (CLX) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 6,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 56,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66M, down from 62,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $155.54. About 749,596 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Clorox’s Usd Bonds; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 320,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.28M, up from 315,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $157.48. About 705,692 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein has invested 0.82% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Barrett Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 2,200 are owned by Diker. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fil Limited invested in 0% or 3 shares. Nordea Investment stated it has 23,308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. invested in 2.08M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cibc Markets reported 66,420 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 26.10 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.16% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 96,360 shares. Cleararc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1.15M shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan invested in 2.1% or 27,700 shares.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Sep 2020 Amt Fr (IBMI) by 21,451 shares to 179,667 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 70,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 24.30 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,497 shares to 878,499 shares, valued at $50.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 6,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Advisory Service Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 2,933 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 0.19% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wade G W owns 2,875 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Coastline Tru holds 0.08% or 3,540 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Co owns 1,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Richard C Young Ltd holds 0.23% or 8,028 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2,249 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 2,704 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc. 15,132 were reported by Wallace Cap Management. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 92,717 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Co has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 284,794 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 4,451 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 41,984 shares. Covington Capital Management reported 19,875 shares.