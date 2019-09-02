Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Has Boosted Position; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Increased Apple (AAPL) Holding by $3.56 Million

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 7,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 455,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.32M, up from 447,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 1.02 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 18,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 127,759 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.27 million, up from 108,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL CEO QUESTIONED BY CONSUMERS PROTECTION AUTHORITY; 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Girard Prtn Ltd stated it has 4.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Puzo Michael J holds 50,137 shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,528 shares. South Street Advsrs has 4.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 105,493 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 18,299 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.22 million shares. 51,225 are owned by Duncker Streett And. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 2.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.13M shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amp Capital Investors Limited has 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.99 million shares. Valiant Cap Mngmt LP has 168,625 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. 21,367 are owned by Cohen & Steers.

