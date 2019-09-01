Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Shareholder Long Road Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Declined, Holder Boothbay Fund Management Has Trimmed by $795,636 Its Position

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 29,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 32,178 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 61,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 542,891 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 49,978 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, up from 47,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $149.86. About 1.24 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Twin Tree Lp has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 8,778 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.46% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Atria Invests Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 4,251 shares. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Logan Capital Mgmt Inc owns 2,655 shares. 261 were accumulated by Security National Trust. Peapack Gladstone, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21,673 shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri holds 1,430 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,321 shares. Valley Advisers owns 929 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.2% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 76,887 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital L P. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.16% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 556,173 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 43,064 shares.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ITW Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) by 95 shares to 306 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 7,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.18M were accumulated by Fmr Llc. 15,233 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 2.54M shares. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,097 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 53,099 shares. Pier Cap Lc invested in 0.81% or 189,642 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 14,155 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability invested 0.29% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 29,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lomas Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 3.22% or 1.10 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 32,178 are owned by Boothbay Fund Lc. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 247,719 shares.