Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Increased Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $493,500 as Shares Declined

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management analyzed 11,750 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 63,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 22.25M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 159.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 19,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 11,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.24. About 1.03 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. also sold $1.99M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 9,838 shares. Nadler Financial Gp Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,118 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division accumulated 9,387 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Guardian Inv Mgmt owns 13,868 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Lockheed Martin Invest Management Comm reported 0.21% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tru Co Of Virginia Va has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 51,090 were accumulated by Rech &. World Asset Management reported 0.18% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Woodstock stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 4,000 are owned by Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc holds 0.15% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 19.66M shares. Headinvest Limited Liability holds 0.07% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 1,860 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 57,641 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Communication stated it has 143,515 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, Iowa-based fund reported 5,197 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 98,973 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Lc invested in 55,439 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 0.43% or 14.67 million shares. Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 15,062 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Lc stated it has 2.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.82% or 5.81M shares. 39,418 are owned by Harvey Llc. 4,723 are held by Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Oakworth reported 114,642 shares. Murphy owns 54,157 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,536 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.88 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares to 11,978 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.