Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Share Value Declined While Schmidt P J Investment Management Lowered Stake by $596,550; Swiss National Bank Stake in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 24,891 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, down from 28,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.63. About 1.09M shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 33,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 399,058 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67M, up from 365,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 1.03M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 19.88 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

