Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Share Value Declined While Nbw Capital Lifted Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Holder Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 53,314 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 51,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $154.63. About 40,808 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58 million, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $147.4. About 79,688 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $363.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings by 28,393 shares to 369,232 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corporation (Re (NYSE:AMT) by 10,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 3,020 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc holds 3,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,935 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.41% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.75% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 9,131 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa accumulated 0.2% or 9,546 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan reported 2.1% stake. Stratos Wealth accumulated 20,006 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Creative Planning holds 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 78,753 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 18,195 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1.64 million shares. Todd Asset Mngmt reported 245,295 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 5,793 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 570 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital reported 3,143 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 23,302 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 416,006 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Tekne Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 12.12% stake. Cambridge Trust invested in 0.06% or 6,780 shares. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Liability has 12,460 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. First Manhattan reported 167 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Westwood Mgmt Il has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 49,056 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 47,588 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 89.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 28,100 shares to 344,230 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 55,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).