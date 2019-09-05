Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position Maintained by Capital Investment Advisors Llc; As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Value Declined, Capital Investment Services Of America Upped Stake by $333,504

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 48,209 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 42,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.98B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.43. About 858,645 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 4,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 170,263 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, up from 165,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 1.85 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance reported 0.15% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 170,537 are owned by Brown Advisory. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 17,332 shares. 2,396 were accumulated by Indiana Tru Investment Management. Hrt Limited Liability has 0.72% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bp Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 2.34 million shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). American Research Mgmt holds 2.09% or 51,090 shares. Alethea Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.41% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 4,000 shares. Washington Trust has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.09% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 20,274 shares. Dearborn Prtn Llc invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,972 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Qual Pfd Inc Fd (JPS) by 175,174 shares to 15,704 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 7,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,241 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock John Pfd Eqty Fd (HPI).

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct stated it has 3.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited owns 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 96,150 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 19,151 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated invested in 36,134 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Com Limited reported 276,771 shares. Farmers Tru accumulated 1.08% or 52,803 shares. Andra Ap reported 101,900 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 8,972 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 64,919 shares. Capital Ser Of America Inc invested in 170,263 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Oak Ridge Ltd Llc has invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 3,355 shares. 31,052 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Co holds 625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.