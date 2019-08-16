Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Market Valuation Declined While Advisors Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Viacom (VIAB) Position by $310,380; Share Value Rose

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Viacom Inc (VIAB) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 11,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 72,202 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 61,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Viacom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 1.76M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26; 29/05/2018 – Redstones’ NAI No Longer Seeking CBS-Viacom Merger (Video); 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS ITS BOARD DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND -STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom will likely come back with a counter-offer, the source said

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 3,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 50,662 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 47,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $149.89. About 273,314 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

