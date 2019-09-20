Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holder Griffin Asset Management Decreased Stake; Greatmark Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 28,482 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.30M, down from 31,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $156.51. About 449,765 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 3,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 85,059 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.78M, up from 81,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $120.63. About 1.23M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $631.44M for 19.86 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Lc holds 8,197 shares. Montag A And Associate Inc holds 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 9,166 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ing Groep Nv holds 16,066 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 415 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lc Oh has 1,894 shares. Fdx holds 12,050 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp invested in 3,319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.4% or 5,904 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 0.07% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 850 shares. North Star Asset Inc holds 58,835 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd owns 96,360 shares. Monetary Gru Inc owns 2,400 shares.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $785.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4,945 shares to 25,302 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 9,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

