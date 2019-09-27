Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Cut Its Stake by $1.23 Million as Market Value Declined; Engineers Gate Manager LP Increased Its Stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by $458,380

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 141.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 10,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 18,190 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $792,000, up from 7,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 226,201 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAWANA WILL JOIN COMPANY AND BE APPOINTED TO BOARD AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 7 MAY 2018; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew replaces Bohuon as chief executive; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 23/05/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Howard Hechler from Smith & Nephew as the New Chief Business Officer; 04/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Appoints New CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 8,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 117,024 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65 million, down from 125,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $154.41. About 316,467 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 11,955 shares to 49,230 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 67,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.27 million for 19.60 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 10,248 shares to 76,881 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 22,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,505 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).